Monsters, princesses, firefighters, super heroes, dinosaurs and more invaded Big Bear to celebrate Halloween. From parades at the elementary schools, to trick-or-treating in the Village and Valley neighborhoods, everyone got into the spirit.
Parents and families dressed up in costumes, some themed, some intricate and some involving moving parts. No matter the age, fun was had by all.
