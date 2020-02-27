California Highway Patrol officers arrested Daniel Gieling on Feb. 26 in connection with a hit and run that occurred on Nov. 30, 2019, on Highway 38 near Hatchery Drive.
The collision happened around 6:30 p.m. involving Gieling, who was driving a Ford F-350 pickup and a Toyota 4Runner, according to the California Highway Patrol. Gieling allegedly left the scene, did not call 9-1-1 or render aid to the three victims who were injured, according to the CHP.
A 19-year-old female passenger in the Toyota suffered major long-term head and brain injury. An 18-year-old male passenger in the Toyota ended up with four broken teeth, a concussion and numerous lacerations. The 57-year-old driver of the Toyota had head, neck and back injuries suffered in the crash.
The driver of the Ford F-350 was later identified as Daniel Gieling. Authorities said Gieling fled California to Kentucky in an alleged attempt to elude capture and have his Ford F-350 repaired. The extensive nearly three-month investigation included search warrants served in California and Kentucky and working with the Kentucky State Police. CHP area investigators presented a detailed cased to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office and an arrest warrant was issued.
On Feb. 26, the District Attorney’s office filed felony charges of hit and run causing bodily injury and reckless driving causing specific injury. Gieling was arrested just after 6 p.m. Feb. 26 by CHP Officer A. Williams. Gieling was booked into the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department’s West Valley Detention Center.
Gieling is the owner of D&G Auto in Big Bear City.
