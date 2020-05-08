Data released May 8 by San Bernardino County shows there are now nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Big Bear. A fourth case was reported in the unincorporated area.
The city of Big Bear Lake still has five confirmed cases. The additional case is the first for the Valley in two weeks. It is also noted that one of the cases attributed to Big Bear City, which is the entire unincorporated area of Big Bear, is associated with a known outbreak. The outbreaks are those at congregate setting sites and healthcare facilities.
However, there have not been any specific outbreaks at the skilled nursing facility or any similar site in Big Bear. David Wert, public information officer for San Bernardino County, said the patient lists his or her residence as Big Bear City or another community within the area, but the outbreak occurred elsewhere. He or she may be a staff member at a correctional or detention facility or some other congregate setting, but lives in the Big Bear City area, Wert said.
San Bernardino County overall positive cases increased 2.6 percent to 2,629 confirmed cases. The death toll continues to rise as well to 111 deaths in the county associated with COVID-19.
