When the earthquakes hit in Ridgecrest and Trona in July, volunteer emergency teams answered the call for assistance. The earthquakes served as a reminder for those who live in California to be prepared.
The Big Bear Valley Community Organizations Active in Disaster group, or COAD, meets Friday, Sept. 6, at
10 a.m. to review earthquake response and talk about Big Bear’s vulnerabilities. Comparisons between Big Bear and Ridgecrest will be discussed.
If the three roads in and out of Big Bear are compromised because of an earthquake or other disaster, Big Bear will need to take care of itself. Is the community ready?
The COAD meeting is at the Civil Air Patrol building at the airport in Big Bear City from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
For more information, contact Yomar Cleary at 909-214-6990 or
The Civil Air Patrol building is at 100 W. Meadow Lane, Big Bear City, on the northeast corner of the Big Bear Airport.
