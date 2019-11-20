Aligned with the court’s 2018-2023 strategic plan, expanding services at remote locations are at the top of the list.
As a result, the Superior Court of San Bernardino County is expanding services provided to Big Bear beginning in December.
Through the continued efforts of the court and its staff, the Big Bear Courthouse will open the second and fourth Thursday of each month starting Dec. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. The schedule also includes hours from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of each month.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.