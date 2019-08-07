Changes are coming to the East Valley, specifically trash collection within the Big Bear City Community Services District.
Beginning in September, trash customers will receive a new trash can called a cart, courtesy of the CSD. By Nov. 1, only these carts can be used for refuse to be picked up by CSD trash collectors.
The semi-automated refuse collection system moves the CSD into the 21st century in terms of collection. Jon Zamarano, solid waste superintendent for the CSD, said the district is still “old school” in terms of how trash is collected. Solid waste employees still ride on the bucket, which is almost unheard of anywhere, Zamarano said.
With the semi-automated system, trash trucks are equipped with a device that lifts, empties and returns the cart to the ground. It increases efficiency and is safer, according to Zamarano. And increased efficiency saves money.
The cost of doing business, in this case trash collection, is high, Zamarano said. A semi-automated system means fewer trucks on the road reducing operating costs. Eventually, through attrition, fewer employees will be needed, Zamarano said.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.