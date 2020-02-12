Deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff's Station and San Bernardino County Probation Officers conducted a probation compliance check at a residence on North Shore Drive Feb. 12. They arrested Gary Simrak.
Simrak, 53, is a convicted felon on Post Release Community Supervision. He was located at a house in the 200 block of North Shore Drive in Big Bear City. Authorities said Simrak was reportedly absconding from his probation officer.
Due to his previous felony conviction on possession of a controlled substance for sale, Simrak is subject to search of his person and property. During the probation search, four firearms were seized, as well as ammunition, methamphetamine, other narcotics, paraphernalia consistent with drug sales and a large amount of cash.
Simrak was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Big Bear Jail on felony charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale, being a convicted felon in possession of firearms, and being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition.
Simrak is in custody in lieu of $50,000 bail with an arraignment hearing set for Feb. 14 in San Bernardino County Superior Court.
