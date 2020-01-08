A 50-year-old Big Bear Lake man was arrested Jan. 2 on charges of felony sexual assault involving minor victims.
In an unrelated case, a 23-year-old Big Bear City man was arrested
Jan. 5 on felony charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.
Deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station arrested Edward John “Jay” Castaldi, 50, following reports of illegal sexual misconduct with two
then-14-year-old males. The incidents occurred separately, according to authorities.
A warrant was issued for Castaldi’s arrest, and he was apprehended
Jan. 2. Authorities stopped a vehicle driven by the suspect around 4:30 p.m. in Big Bear City near North Bufflehead and Big Bear Boulevard.
Castaldi was arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious acts on minors. He has since been released on bail waiting on review of the case and charges filed by the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office.
Detectives believe there may be additional unreported victims. Anyone who may have been victimized by Castaldi is urged to call Detective Ryan Weddell at the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station at 909-866-0100. Reports can also be made anonymously through WETIP by calling 800-78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.
In an unrelated case, Ricardo Erick Ramirez was arrested Jan. 5 on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography. The arrest came as the result of a Cybertip.
Detectives from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station received a Cybertip report of a video containing suspected child pornography on Facebook that was forwarded to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Detective Andrew Montbriand authored a search warrant to investigate the Facebook profile that contained the suspected child pornography.
Through investigation, it was determined that the video depicted a prepubescent minor performing sexual acts. Montbriand established that the profile belonged to 23-year-old Ramirez, a resident of Big Bear City.
The investigation revealed additional videos on Ramirez’s profile that depicted sexual acts performed by prepubescent minors, according to
authorities.
Attempts to contact Ramirez at his home were unsuccessful. He was contacted via telephone and requested to come to the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station for an interview.
The interview occurred Jan. 5, and Ramirez was arrested at the conclusion and booked on felony charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.
Ramirez has been released on bail pending review of the case and filing of charges by the District Attorney’s office.
