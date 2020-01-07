A 50-year-old Big Bear Lake man was arrested Jan. 2 on charges of felony sexual assault involving minor victims.
In an unrelated case, a 23-year-old Big Bear City man was arrested Jan. 5 on felony charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.
Deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station arrested Edward John “Jay” Castaldi, 50, following reports of illegal sexual misconduct with two then-14-year-old males. The incidents occurred separately, according to authorities.
In an unrelated case, Ricardo Erick Ramirez was arrested Jan. 5 on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography. The arrest came as the result of a Cybertip.
Detectives from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station received a Cybertip report of a video containing suspected child pornography on Facebook. Investigation led to Ramirez’s arrest.
Both men have been released on bail pending review of charges and filing by the San Bernardino District Attorney’s office. Anyone with information or who may be a victim of Castaldi is asked to call Detective Ryan Weddell at the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station at 909-866-0100. Reports can also be made anonymously through WETIP by calling 800-78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.
