Domino’s Pizza in Big Bear is giving back to the community. The local franchise is participating in the Domino’s nationwide program to donate pizzas within each store’s local communities. Domino’s stores throughout Greater Los Angeles will donate 58,000 pizzas within their local communities, starting this week.
The Big Bear Lake Domino’s Pizza franchise didn’t wait until this week to start delivering free pizzas to select groups. According to general manager and operating partner Mark Martinez, Domino’s has delivered free pizzas to Bear Valley Community Hospital, the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station, Big Bear Fire Department, Von’s and Stater Bros.
“We’re taking care of as many people as we possibly can,” Martinez said. “We wanted to give back to everyone who hasn’t been able to take lunch breaks and are doing so much for the community.”
Bob Gibson, franchise owner of the Big Bear store, said it’s something the Big Bear Dominio’s has done for 20 years. “We usually do this whenever there is a disaster, like a wildfire,” Gibson said. “We have a target of 200 pizzas. So far, we’ve reached about 70 pizzas.”
Gibson said Martinez will reach out to Bear Valley Unified School District to offer free pizzas for its Grab and Go lunches when school resumes next week. The restaurant is also considering sending pizzas to the local drug stores, Gibson said.
About 290 Domino’s stores throughout the Greater Los Angeles area will each donate 200 pizzas as part of this national effort to hospitals, school kids and their families, health departments, grocery store workers and others in need. Domino’s stores nationwide will donate more than 1.2 million pizzas, or about 10 million slices, across their communities.
To read about how Domino’s franchisees and team members are giving back in their local neighborhoods, visitbiz.dominos.com/web/media/stories.
