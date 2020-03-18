Got a leaky faucet or valve? Don’t be surprised.
“There’s a one in 10 chance that your home or business has a leak that wastes 90 gallons or more per day,” said Sierra Orr, Water Conservation and Public Information Supervisor for the city of Big Bear Lake Department of Water and Power.
Last year the DWP detected 1,792 customer leaks, more than 10 percent of all accounts. This number holds true nationally, which is why every March the EPA’s WaterSense program recognizes Fix a Leak Week. This year the Big Bear Lake DWP invites its customers to join them for a Spring Cleaning Fix A Leak week celebration through Sunday, March 22.
“It’s out with the old leaks and in with water efficiency,” Orr said.
Join the event by sharing your leak horror story. Party favors include leak detection tabs, toilet rebates and WaterSense certified faucet aerators. Submit your outdoor leak via the DWP Facebook page @BigBearWater or email at
conservation@bbldwp.com and you could win one of five new smart irrigation controllers. Other items available include rain catch cups, soil moisture sensors, and native plant seeds. “We will deliver items to the Big Bear property,” Orr said.
Common types of leaks found in the home are worn toilet flappers, dripping faucets, and other leaking valves. These types of leaks are often easy to fix, requiring only a few tools and hardware that can pay for themselves in water savings.
To help save water for future generations, the DWP asks consumers to check, twist and replace:
• Check for leaks. Look for dripping faucets, showerheads, sprinklers and other fixtures. Also check for toilets with silent leaks by putting a few drops of food coloring into the tank, waiting 10 minutes, and seeing if color appears in the bowl before flushing. Don’t forget to check irrigation systems and spigots.
• Twist and tighten hose and pipe connections. To save water without a noticeable difference in flow in the bathroom, twist on a WaterSense labeled faucet aerator.
• Replace the fixture if necessary. Look for WaterSense labeled models, which are independently certified to use 20 percent less water and perform as well as or better than standard models.
For more information on Fix a Leak Week, visit www.epa.gov/watersense.
