Spring has sprung and summer is just around the bend. Big Bear Lake Department of Water customers looking for ways to save water in the yard this year can take advantage of a suite of new rebates.
Funding is limited, so act now. The DWP has doubled turf removal incentives to $1 per square foot and is now offering rebates on rain barrels, WaterSense certified smart irrigation controllers and WaterSense certified sprinklers for residential and commercial customers. In addition, a limited number of 7-Zone smart irrigation controllers and 50-55 gallon rain barrels may be available at no cost while supplies last. For details visit
All rebates/programs are subject to specific terms, applications and inspections. Call 909-866-5050, ext. 268 or email conservation@BBLDWP.com to confirm eligibility before removing, purchasing or installing turf or equipment.
Now is the perfect time for a Sprinkler Spruce Up. To get started, follow these four simple steps:
• Inspect. Check for clogged, broken, or missing sprinkler heads.
• Connect. Examine points where the sprinkler heads connect to pipes/hoses. If water is pooling in your landscape or you have large soggy areas, you could have a leak in your system. A leak as small as the tip of a ballpoint pen (1/32 of an inch) can waste about 6,300 gallons of water per month.
• Direct. Are you watering the driveway, house, or sidewalk instead of your yard? Redirect sprinklers to apply water only to the landscape.
• Select. An improperly scheduled irrigation controller can waste a lot of water and money. Update your system’s schedule with the seasons, or select a WaterSense labeled controller to take the guesswork out of scheduling.
For more information on the Sprinkler Spruce Up visit
www.epa.gov/watersense/outdoors.
