Big Bear Lake Department of Water customers will soon be able to pay their bills using a credit card at the DWP office with no fees. This among other benefits is one reason the DWP will soon make the transition to a new customer information system and online account portal. Due to the conversion, account numbers will change and DWP customers will need to update the number with their payment services after the new system goes live the week of Aug. 12.
Following go-live, customers will be able to use the new portal to sign up for emailed copies of their bill as well as for water-related emergency alerts such as outages. To receive notifications on the software changes as well as updates on DWP projects and programs via email or text, subscribe to the eNotify list DWP Customer Updates at www.bbldwp.com/updates.
How do customers pay and how are they being notified?
All customers will receive a letter with their new account number around the middle of August, or as soon as the new account numbers are available. A notification was also added to current customer bills letting them know about the changes.
The DWP online account portal will be down between Aug. 6 and 12 so customers whose bills are due in early to mid-August are encouraged to pay by Aug. 6 to avoid any confusion with the account number. These customers should also keep an eye on the mail for a notice with additional details on payment options.
Periodic updates are on the DWP website, sent via email newsletter and posted on social media.
What can customers do now?
Customers who are paid in full and don’t have any payments due within 14 days are encouraged to enroll in auto pay using a bank draft. Customers using this option won’t have to update their account number right away and will avoid missing payments. To enroll, download the application at www.bbldwp.com/autopayapp, complete the form, sign and send a photo or scanned copy to dwpcustomerservice@bbldwp.com. The original can also be mailed or dropped off at the DWP office, 41972 Garstin Drive, P.O. Box 1929, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315-1929
What about the account portal?
The new account portal will allow customers with multiple properties or accounts to pay all of them with one log in. Since the online account portal is new, customers who have or wish to have access will need to sign up on or after Aug. 13. In the future the online account portal will be upgraded to include up-to-date consumption information and allow customers to set up various alerts for events such as unexpected water use
or leaks.
The new system also allows commercial customers with multiple meters to get all of their bills on one statement.
Customers who need to update their mailing address, phone numbers, email addresses or information for anyone authorized on the account, should contact the DWP. For more information or questions, email DWPcustomerservice@bbldwp.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.