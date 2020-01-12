The second egg of the 2020 season has been laid at a Big Bear area bald eagle nest made popular by a live webcam feed. The egg was laid at approximately 5:09 p.m. Jan. 11 to the delight of thousands of live viewers.
The first egg of the season was laid on Jan. 9 at approximately 5:30 p.m.
"We are very excited to see bald eagles continuing to successfully reside and raise young in this part of the forest," said Marc Stamer, district ranger for the Mountaintop Ranger District. "But that success is shared by the public who continue to adhere to an area closure around the nest."
Jackie and her mate, Shadow, were the parents of two eagle chicks in 2019. One of the chicks, Cookie, survived while the other succumbed to a late winter snow. In 2018 Jackie, with a different eagle mate, Mr. BB, hatched two eggs, one of which survived to young adulthood. That eagle's name is Stormy.
For more on the story, see the Jan. 15 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly. To keep watch on the progress of the eggs, check out the Friends of Big Bear Valley webcam feed at www.friendsofbigbearvalley.org.
