Nearly 4,000 viewers were watching the Friends of Big Bear Valley eagle nest cam the afternoon of Feb. 18. As Jackie and Shadow, Big Bear’s famous bald eagle couple continued to share nesting duties, human fans were busy debating whether a pip was visible on one or both of the eggs.
A pip is a small crack that appears in the shell of an egg as the egg begins to hatch. As of 4:55 p.m. Feb. 18 there was no official word of a pip being observed on either egg.
Big Bear and the world remains on eagle watch with fingers crossed, hoping the eggs are viable.
There is no great cause for concern yet. Depending on the incubation delay instituted by the eagles and Big Bear weather conditions, the eggs could still be viable. There is no way to know for sure until the eggs hatch, or they don’t.
This is the second year Jackie and Shadow have had a pair of eggs. In 2019, Cookie and Simba were successfully hatched. Cookie succumbed several weeks later after a late winter storm. Simba has since reportedly left the area in search for his own habitat.
Fans can continue to watch and wait. There is a link to the nest camera stream atfriendsofbigbearvalley.org or on YouTube. Be sure to check online at www.bigbeargrizzly.net for the latest updates.
—Kathy Portie
