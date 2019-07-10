When it comes to a disaster there are two schools of thought — evacuate or shelter in place. Which should it be?
Evacuations, when called, are important to adhere to, according to Tiffany Swantek, public information officer with the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station.
“Locally up here our first responders have plans in place,” Swantek said. The Telephone Emergency Notification System, otherwise known as TENS or reverse 9-1-1, goes into effect. The county updates the database every six months. It is a landline-based telephone system, Swantek said.
For those who don’t have a landline telephone, there are other ways to receive notifications about a mandatory evacuation, Swantek said. “Social media, radio, the Grizzly, we use everything possible to get the word out so people know what they should be doing,” Swantek said.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.