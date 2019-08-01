Big Bear Fire Authority is moving toward the next step to augment funding for fire service at its Aug. 6 meeting. The board will consider adopting resolutions to move forward with formation of a community facilities district.
The CFD, along with the possibility of sending transient occupancy tax funds the way of the fire service, will bolster a budget that without help could lead to station closures and reduction in service.
For more than a year, Fire Chief Jeff Willis has delivered the message that Big Bear Fire needs increased funding to continue operating and serving the community. Several tax assessment options were presented, and the taxpayers in the Valley were willing to share the load, they didn’t want the entire burden to fall on their shoulders. Spreading the cost to the visiting public and those that serve that segment such as lodging and dining and the resorts, was the message delivered back to the chief.
After months of meetings, planning and working through details, the next step is going before the voters asking for approval for the community facilities district, which would levy a special tax specifically for the Big Bear Fire Authority. The tax rate will vary based on whether the property is developed, a private home rental, hotel/motel, ski resort or vacant.
In addition to the planned community facilities district, Willis will ask the board to authorize him to begin serious discussions with the city of Big Bear Lake and San Bernardino County regarding transient occupancy tax. Discussions with the city would be to increase the TOT to be allocated to the Fire Department. Discussions with the county CEO would center on pass-through TOT revenue to offset the cost of fire department services to the visitors who occupy private home rentals and commercial lodging within the unincorporated areas within the Big Bear Fire Authority jurisdiction.
The Big Bear Fire Authority meeting begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Big Bear Fire Department headquarters station. Meetings are open to the public. The station is at 41090 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
