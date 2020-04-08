Big Bear Fire Department has implemented a new emergency text alert notification system. The text alerts can deliver emergency notifications that may be time sensitive.
The BBFD ALERTS will proivide important information during emergency situations such as wildland fire, hazardous matreials incidents, health emergencies and more. The messages will include information about evacuation, shelter-in-place orders, road closures and similar messages.
ALERT messages are high priority and ADVISORY messages are informational or educational.
Big Bear residents should not rely on BBFD ALERTS text messages as their only means of notification regarding emergencies in the community. The text alerts should be used in conjunction with information provide by the media providers in Big Bear, directions given by first responders and information posted on official city, county and government websites and social media accounts.
Any device that has a phone number and can receive text messages can receive BBFD ALERTS. There is no cost to register to join, but text messaging charges may apply. The Fire Department is not responsibel for any charges incurred from receiving the text alerts.
To subscribe, text "opt in" to 218-350-0268. You may text "opt out" at any time to unsubsribe.
All phone numbers subscribed to the system are confidential.
For more information, contact the Big Bear Fire Department at 909-866-7566 or visit www.bigbearfire.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.