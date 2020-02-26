What are the affects of Measure I passing or not passing? We made a list for voters to look at and consider as they ponder whether to vote for or against the measure.
Measure I is the tax measure before voters in Big Bear that will create a community facilities district to augment funding for Big Bear Fire Authority. The measure is proposed to add approximately $3.5 million annually, assessing property owners, ski resorts and lodging facilities.
The measure is possible under the Mello Roos Tax Law, which is the only law available to the Big Bear Fire Authority to create an assessment that covers the entire coverage area of the Fire Department.
