Members of the Big Bear Fire Department were out in force in the Village area of Big Bear Lake Sunday, Feb. 16, to show their support in battling leukemia. Firefighters are raising money for their annual participation in the Firefighter Stair Climb, which raises funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Every March a member of the Big Bear Fire Department participate in the LLS Firefighter Stairclimb at the Columbia Center in Seattle, Washington. Firefighters climb 69 flights of stairs with 788-feet of vertical elevation wearing 60 pounds of firefighting gear. 

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Firefighter Stairclimb in Seattle is the world's largest on-air stair climb competition. Two thousand participants are career, volunteer or retired firefighters who will climb the second-tallest skyscraper west of the Mississippi. 

On Feb. 16, members of the Big Bear Fire Department were collecting donations in the Village area of Big Bear Lake to go toward their contribution for the climb. For more information, visit llswa.org. For more information on the Big Bear firefighters participating in the event, call the Big Bear Fire Department at 909-866-7566.

