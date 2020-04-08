Big Bear will have a fireworks show. When remains a question to be answered.
The annual July 4 fireworks show on Big Bear Lake has been in jeopardy — a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fundraising concerns were sounded early by Ellen Clarke, executive director of the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce. The chamber oversees the fundraising for the Big Bear Lake Rotary Club, which hosts the show every year. In early March, Clarke told The Grizzly she was worried that fundraising for the annual event was going to be severely hampered. That was before the stay at home order was issued by Governor Gavin Newsom. That was before restaurants and retail businesses in Big Bear closed or limited service to takeout or online only. That was before all lodges, parks, campgrounds and the resorts were closed.
Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake city manager, broached the subject with the City Council at its meeting
March 23. He told the council members meeting via teleconference that the first payment of $37,500 for the
July 4 fireworks was coming due. Rush told the council that if fundraising isn’t possible, the city could end up footing the bill for the fireworks show.
On April 1, Visit Big Bear, the visitor’s bureau for Big Bear, agreed to help foot the bill and make sure there is a fireworks show, according to Michael Perry, interim CEO for the agency. Perry said the Visit Big Bear board agreed to split the cost of the fireworks show with the city of Big Bear Lake. Businesses won’t be approached for funding, Perry said.
Rush said he is pleased the Visit Big Bear board took the action to help with the cost of the fireworks show. He will seek approval for the city’s half from the City Council at the
April 27 meeting. A payment is due in early May, Rush said.
Perry said Big Bear has an agreement with the pyrotechnic company hired to put on the fireworks show that if the show cannot go on on
July 4, it will be rescheduled between then and October. Rush said the goal is July 4, but first and foremost is the safety and health of the community.
When the state stay at home order will be lifted is not known. The surge of COVID-19 in California is estimated some time in early to mid May. Holding the fireworks show is important for the community’s psyche, Rush said. It will be part of the healing process for the community, he said.
It’s unknown when and how Big Bear will begin its recovery process following the COVID-19 emergency. Perry said it’s a wait and see process, and Big Bear officials aren’t the ones to make the decision about when the stay at home order will be lifted. He and Rush said discussions are beginning regarding the recovery process for when it becomes possible. Rush said it’s still premature to think about what re-opening the Valley will look like.
Rush said he will take the same approach when the crisis began, rolling out closures gradually. He will roll back the opening gradually as well while remaining compliant with the governor and public health officers’ orders.
The last thing anyone wants is to move too quickly and have COVID-19 flare up again Rush said. When it’s done, we need it to be done,
Rush said.
Gradual easing of restrictions will prevent endangering residents, business owners and employees, and visitors, Perry said. It would be worse to lift the restrictions too quickly and end up with a rebound, he agreed. The goal is that the recovery is safe and sustainable, Perry said.
Big Bear needs a summer and fall tourist season of some kind, Perry said. And by winter, hopefully the Valley’s tourism economy is well on the way to recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.