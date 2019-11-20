UPDATE: Nov. 20 1:27 p.m.— Chains are now required on all mountain roads.
Caltrans has issued chain control restrictions for Highway 38, in addition to Highways 18 and 330. Chains are required on all vehicles except those with four-wheel or all-wheel drive and snow tires on all four wheels. All vehicles must carry chains.
Chain control is in effect on Highway 18 from the junction of 189 to Modoc Drive in Big Bear. Restrictions are in place on Highway 330 from Highway 18 to the lower passing lanes. And on Highway 38 chains are required from the Mill Creek Ranger Station to the Big Bear Dam.
The storm is expected to continue through tonight. Use caution when on the roads.
UPDATE: Nev. 20 11:05 a.m. — Chain restrictions are in place on Highways 18 and 330.
Chains are required on State Route 330 from the junction of Highway 18 to the lower passing lane. Chains are required for motorists traveling on Highway 18 between Running Springs and Santa's Village. No restrictions are in place on Highway 38.
Chains are required on all vehicles except those with four-wheel or all-wheel drive and snow tires on all four wheels. All motorists must carry chains.
Winter weather has arrived in Big Bear with the first snow of the season.
Light snow is falling throughout the Valley, with the heaviest snow forecast to arrive later in the afternoon and evening Nov 20. As must as 6 inches could accumulate before this storm moves out.
Another storm is in the forecast to arrive next week, with snow possible Nov. 27-29, during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
All roads are open leading to Big Bear this morning. Carry chains as weather and road conditions can and do change rapidly
Download the Big Bear Now app for the latest on weather and road conditions and all things happening in Big Bear. It's free for Apple and Android users.
