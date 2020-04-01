You don’t need to go without a meal. Big Bear’s food pantries and food services are still hard at work providing food to qualifying Valley residents.
Food pantries have adapted drive-thru services to maintain the 6-foot distancing during the COVID-19 crisis. Bags of food are pre-packed for pick-up. All three of Big Bear’s food pantries are still in service including Big Bear Foursquare Church, Believer’s Chapel and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
“We’re taking care of everybody,” said Tom Owens, associate pastor at Big Bear Foursquare Church. “We’re trying to even step it up a little bit.”
Big Bear Foursquare’s food bank is every Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Journey Church,
800 Greenspot Road in Big Bear City. Participants can drive up, give their name to one volunteer before proceeding to the pick-up spot for their bag of food. Food bags can be placed in the trunk or the back seat.
“To protect our volunteers and our clients we’re asking that people don’t get out of their cars,” Owens said.
Big Bear Believer’s Chapel food bank is every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a drive-thru service. The church is also conducting its Sunday service via Facebook live on the Believer’s Chapel Facebook page at 10:30 a.m.
St. Joseph’s food bank is every Tuesday from 9 to
11 a.m. Gabi Oogjen, church secretary, said their volunteers will load the food into the trunk or back seat. Oogjen suggests participants bring something with their local address on it to show proof of residence, if possible. “We won’t turn anyone away,” Oogjen said. “We have plenty of food.”
All three food banks are accepting monetary donations as well as unexpired canned goods. For more information, contact St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at 909-866-3030 or saintjosephbb.churchgiving.com, Big Bear Believer’s Chapel at 909-866-3030 or Big Bear Foursquare Church at 909-856-6259.
Big Bear Foursquare’s senior pastor Michael Erickson said financial donations go farther. “We get our food through Feeding America, and it costs us 18 cents a pound,” Erickson said. “We serve about 2,000 pounds a week.”
Last week Big Bear Foursquare served 146 people. “Our budget is about $150 to $200 a week,” Erickson said. “We also get donations of bread from Vons.”
Prepared meals are available to seniors age 55 and older as well as the medically disabled of all ages through Big Bear Valley Meals on Wheels. Participants must keep a cooler with an ice-pack outside at the doorstep, and volunteers will place the meals in the cooler.
Those eligible for Meals on Wheels can sign up by calling 909-866-5233. Cost is $120 a month, or participants can choose a limited schedule for $6.50 a day instead of the monthly rate.
Meals on Wheels meals are prepared by Alpine Country Coffee Shop. Special or prescription meals are available through Bear Valley Community Hospital. Volunteer Connie Webster said those requiring special meals should call their doctor’s script to the hospital after signing up. Meals are delivered Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Big Bear Valley Recreation and Park District serves lunches Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 12:30 p.m. through the senior nutrition program. Seniors who have not registered to participate in the program can call the park district at 909-866-9700. Participants must call two days in advance to order lunch.
Meals provided by the senior nutrition program can be picked up via drive-thru service at the Big Bear Valley Senior Center, 42651 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. The lunches are prepared by Alpine Country Coffee Shop.
