The Big Bear Lake Antique Car Club wraps its favorite part of the 30th annual Big Bear Fun Run car show with donations to 25 Big Bear area charities. The presentation of checks takes place at Nottinghams Restaurant & Tavern Monday, Nov. 11, at 5:30 p.m. The presentation also serves as the club’s final general membership meeting of the season.
The Big Bear Fun Run is held annually on the second weekend in August, and is the car club’s major fundraiser. One of Big Bear’s largest events, the Big Bear Fun Run is considered by many to be one of Southern California’s premier car shows. For more information about the Big Bear Fun Run and Big Bear Lake Antique Car Club, visit www.antiquecarclub.org.
Nottinghams Restaurant & Tavern is at 40797 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
