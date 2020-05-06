John Stewart is one of those people that exude confidence and enthusiasm. You can hear both in his voice — especially when he’s talking about his new job.
Stewart is scheduled to be approved for hire as a social science teacher at Big Bear High School. Stewart’s name is on the agenda for the
May 6 Bear Valley Unified School District board meeting. If approved, which it is expected to be, Stewart will replace Sue Reynolds, who is retiring.
Stewart is also replacing Dave Griffiths as the Big Bear head football coach. Griffiths retired as the Bears’ coach after 21 years. He is still teaching, but is leaving the football field behind.
Stewart is moving from the desert to the mountains, resigning his post at Yucca Valley High School effective at the end of the school year. Stewart coached the Trojan football team for one year and is moving to Big Bear for what he calls his dream job.
Stewart has coached in the desert for a number of years, spending time at Barstow, Silver Valley and Victor Valley high schools, in addition to the one season at Yucca Valley. He’s known Griffiths for 10 or 11 years, Stewart says. They talk often, and Stewart says he always came to Big Bear for games but he wanted to just hang out in Big Bear. “I grew up in trees,” Stewart says with a laugh.
Born and raised in Washington state, Stewart played high school and some college football and baseball. He attended college in the Midwest and has been coaching since 2001. He’s coached in his home state, in South Dakota and San Diego in addition to the high desert areas of Southern California. Stewart says he joked often with Griffiths, asking when he was going to retire and turn the football program over to him.
Imagine his surprise when Griffiths called a few months ago to let Stewart know that indeed he was retiring and if he was interested, he should pursue the job. Yes, Stewart said, and on
May 6 he’s hopeful his dream comes true.
When Stewart’s Silver Valley team advanced to the CIF Southern Section Division 13 championship game in 2017, Griffiths lauded Stewart’s leadership and ability to build Silver Valley into a winning program. That same year, Big Bear won the CIF Southern Section Division 10 title. The two teams finished the regular season as the top two teams in the Cross Valley League, with Big Bear the CVL champ.
Stewart’s football coaching style and game plan are what Big Bear has been running for years, he says. He may tweak a few things based on talent on the field, but he plans to run the same stuff Griffiths has been running, Stewart says.
The option offense is the bread and butter of Big Bear, Stewart says, and he will let the kids do what they do best. Ron Perkins will be by Stewart’s side coaching the defense like he has for years.
During this time of uncertainty, not knowing if the team will be able to hold any summer practices or passing games, or even if and when the games will begin, Stewart says he wants to keep the transition to a new coach smooth. These kids can run the option in their sleep, Stewart says of Big Bear’s players.
When he’s not on the football field, Stewart will be teaching history, something he admits he hasn’t done consistently. But he will do the job and do it well, he says. Right now, Stewart is teaching his own kids while finishing out the distance learning school year in Yucca Valley. His wife, Heidi, works in a bank, so she is at her workplace daily. He is home with their 13-year-old daughter Madison, 10-year-old son Asher and 5-year-old son Tatum. John says teaching a kindergartner is harder than he thought. He’s ready to go back to school, John says with a laugh.
John and Heidi have been searching for a place to live in Big Bear, but he says if necessary he will commute until the restrictions are lifted making finding a new home a little easier.
The school board meeting is Wednesday, May 6. Closed session begins at 5 p.m. followed by open session at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held via Zoom and the public can participate by logging in at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6571224330?pwd=VjFvVFFxdjJoZmtLdnFTbFBzcmZIZz09
