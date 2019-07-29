Summer isn’t over yet, but Big Bear kids and parents are thinking about more serious matters. Big Bear kids are back in the classroom for the 2019-20 school year Thursday, Aug. 1.
Bear Valley Unified School District is on a modified year-round schedule, which means summer vacation is short. The first day of school is a minimum day for all elementary schools in Big Bear. Here are a few things to remember as the school bell rings for the first time.
Bell schedules and calendar events:
• Baldwin Lane Elementary class on Aug. 1 is from 8:30 a.m. to 1:07 p.m. for a minimum day of instruction. The 100 Miles Club Kick Off Assembly is Monday, Aug. 5, at 2:15 p.m.
• Buses arrive at Big Bear Elementary at 8:10 a.m. with meet-and-greet bell at 8:23 a.m.
• The first bell at North Shore Elementary on Aug. 1 is at 8:05 a.m. with class out at 12:35 p.m. for a minimum day. Back to school night at North Shore is Aug. 8 from 6 to 7 p.m.
• Big Bear Middle School hosts a sixth- and seventh-grade parent and student orientation Wednesday, July 31, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Middle school first bell on Aug. 1 is at 7:36 a.m. School ends at 1:52 p.m.
• Freshman orientation at Big Bear High School is Tuesday, July 30, at 3 p.m. On Aug. 1 first bell at Big Bear High School is at 7:10 a.m. with an assembly in the gym at 7:15 a.m. The school day ends at 2:10 p.m.
• Students at Chautauqua High School will meet at their temporary location behind Big Bear High School on Aug. 1. Breakfast is at 7:15 a.m. with the first class hour at 7:30 a.m. Class is out at 2 p.m.
Buses on the road
With students back in school that means school buses are back on the road in the mornings and evenings. Motorists are advised to be aware of children at bus stops. Obey the law and stop when a school bus is loading and unloading.
Bus schedules and bus stop lists are posted online and available for download at www.bearvalleyusd.org under Departments/Transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.