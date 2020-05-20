The Memorial holiday weekend has long been the unofficial start to the summer season in Big Bear. This year it will look a little different than in years past.
There will be no art shows, special events, sponsored programs at the Discovery Center, trips to the zoo, concerts or movie screenings. Instead, we’re on our own, but we are not out of options.
Big Bear has a lot to offer this weekend, and it’s all outside.
The shoreline around Big Bear Lake is open for fishing. Boat owners with banded boats or decontaminated kayaks and stand-up paddleboards can launch their vessels. Bear Mountain Golf Course and Driving Range are open by reservation.
Helicopter Big Bear may even begin to take flight reservations if the airport can find a way to limit access to the terminal building strictly to the helicopter venue, said Ryan Goss, interim general manager of the Big Bear Airport District. “(Helicopter Big Bear) falls under the transportation category,” Goss said. “Federally, he’s able to fly. We are devising a plan to accommodate his potential opening. The concern was how to mitigate an entrance for him.”
For the full story CLICK HERE
