May 20
Big Bear Lake Planning Commission meeting, 1:15 p.m., teleconference information to be announced. For more information, call 909-866-5831 or visit citybigbearlake.com.
Bear Valley Unified School District board workshop meeting, 5:30 p.m. For more information to gain access via Zoom meeting platform, call 909-866-4631.
May 21
Big Bear Municipal Water District board meeting, 1 p.m., teleconference call-in number 408-418-9388. Access code: 1265116351. Passcode: 0000. If first phone number is busy, try 213-306-3065. For more information, call 909-866-5796 or visit www.bbmwd.com.
May 25
Big Bear Lake City Council meeting canceled because of the Memorial Day holiday.
May 26
Big Bear Lake Department of Water and Power commissioners meeting, 9 a.m. For access information to Zoom meeting, call 909-866-5050 or visit www.bbldwp.com.
May 27
Big Bear Area Regional Wastewater Agency board meeting, 5 p.m. For access information to teleconference meeting, call 9099-584-4018 or visit www.bbarwa.org.
