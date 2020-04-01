The public can stay informed by attending and participating in local government meetings. Agendas are posted at least 72 hours prior to meetings.
Dates are subject to change with proper notification by the agency. Because of COVID-19, meetings that haven’t been canceled will be conducted via telephone conference call. Contact each agency for details on how to phone in and participate.
April 1
Big Bear Lake Planning Commission meeting canceled. www.citybigbearlake.com.
April 2
Big Bear Lake Municipal Water District board meeting, 1 p.m., www.bbmwd.com. Call
408-418-9388. Access code 620110777. Passcode 2222.
April 6
Big Bear City Community Services District board meeting, 5 p.m., 909-585-2565,
April 7
Big Bear Lake Fire Protection District board meeting is canceled.
April 8
Bear Valley Community Healthcare District board meeting, open session, 3 p.m.,
909-878-8214, www.bvchd.com.
Big Bear Airport District board meeting,
4 p.m., Big Bear Airport Terminal, West Wing, 501 W. Valley Blvd., Big Bear City. 909-585-3219, www.flybigbear.com.
April 13
Big Bear Lake City Council meeting canceled. www.citybigbearlake.com.
April 15
Bear Valley Unified School District, board of trustees meeting, 5:30 p.m. 909-866-4631, www.bearvalleyusd.org.
April 16
Big Bear Lake Municipal Water District board meeting, 1 p.m., www.bbmwd.com.
