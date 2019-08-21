It’s that time. Football season is here.
Big Bear High School opens its season this weekend, college games begin this weekend, and the pros wrap up preseason at the end of the month before the regular season begins in September. You know what that means — the annual Big Bear Grizzly Football Contest is here.
You may have heard, we’re making some changes this year. We’re spicing things up and creating something both new and familiar. The Big Bear Grizzly U-Pick-em Football Challenge is online at pickem.bigbeargrizzly.net. To play, which is free, sign up and register. You will make your picks of the games listed just like always. Then hit submit. Once all the games are played and scores entered, the winners will be tallied.
The software does the tallies and determines the winners, which are listed on the website. This means we can include the Monday night games in the contest, but not the Thursday night games. You will have a window, from Wednesday at 12 a.m. to Friday at 5 p.m. to make your picks, the same as the previous print contest. No entries will be allowed after the
5 p.m. deadline on Fridays.
OK, we know there are some of you who like the print contest, and that’s still part of the new U-Pick-em Football Challenge. The advertising sponsors will still have drop off boxes at their locations to drop off your entry. They will be picked up at 3 p.m. on Fridays., so don’t try to get in a late entry by dropping it in late. The reason the deadline for print is earlier is due to the Grizzly staff having to enter the paper submissions online.
So, we are creating an account for you and entering your picks, so you might as well do it on your own. But you don’t have to, the choice is yours.
The online contest will have news and information, and you can challenge your friends and family by forming a league of your own within the online portal.
Prizes will still be handed out weekly, and there will be a grand prize at the conclusion of the contest.
So visit pickem.bigbeargrizzly.net and enter today. Week one picks will open on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
