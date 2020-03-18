In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Big Bear Grizzly is working to provide as much up-to-date factual information as possible to its readers and viewers.
The situation is so fluid, changes occur before we can finish a story, which is exactly what happened with this story.
As this story was being written, the county issued an update confirming a third case of COVID-19 in San Bernardino County and canceling all gatherings of any size, including closure of bars, health clubs, gyms and more.
The Big Bear Grizzly is committed to keeping our staff, customers and the community safe in these unprecedented times. The office is open only from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.
That is subject to change,
if necessary.
Most financial transactions can be done online, including paying bills, renewing or purchasing subscriptions. Visit www.bigbeargrizzly.net.
Transactions can also be done over the phone with a credit card. Call
909-866-3456.
Payments can also be mailed to
PO Box 1789, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315.
The Big Bear Grizzly will continue to provide COVID-19 updates online as often as necessary. We encourage readers to sign up for the Good Morning, Big Bear newsletter, which is delivered daily to your inbox via email. It will provide updates and information on COVID-19 as well as other news pertaining to Big Bear.
Breaking news alerts are also delivered via email. Sign up online for all news alerts to stay informed.
On the Grizzly website, there is a dedicated page, COVID-19 Updates to all the news as it relates to Big Bear and the coronavirus. It is updated as information becomes available.
Additionally, the Big Bear Now app, available for free download for Apple and Android devices, provides alerts and notifications, as well as news, weather and road
conditions.
The print edition of the Big Bear Grizzly will continue to be delivered to subscribers and be available in newswracks and in certain stores throughout the Valley.
That, too, is subject to change as conditions change regarding the coronavirus.
The Grizzly E-edition is available and prevents readers from having to leave home and allows for social distancing as required. All print subscribers receive access to the E-edition at no charge. If you have not registered to view the E-edition, we suggest you do so now.
We also offer an E-edition-only subscription. The annual rate has been reduced effective Wednesday,
March 18, through April 30 to $19 for a one-year subscription. It can be purchased online at
www.bigbeargrizzly.net under subscriptions.
All information and hours are subject to change with the rapid changing landscape of the coronavirus pandemic.
For information, call the Grizzly at 909-866-3456.
