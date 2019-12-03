Day one of the annual Big Bear Grizzly Stuff the Publisher's Truck Toy Drive was successful. Day two is starting off with a bang.
Tuesday, Dec. 3, brought in a bunch of toys in the morning, and the Grizzly staff is ready for more. The publisher's truck needs stuffing, and we're counting on the community to make it happen.
Drop off a new, unwrapped toy, or more, at the Big Bear Grizzly office. All donations are for the Kiwanis Gifts for Kids program, which provides toys to those in need in Big Bear during the holiday season. Don't forget the older kids with games, beanies, hats et cetera.
All those who donate during the Stuff a Truck campaign are entered into a drawing for an Oakside Restaurant and Bar gift card. Merchants and organizations that donate have the opportunity for free advertising.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to make the holidays merry and bright for all Big Bear kids.
