Homecoming week begins Monday, Sept. 9, for Big Bear High School with Harry Potter as the theme throughout the week. Students at the high school will take part in a variety of events throughout the week including a special 9/11 ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 11, and several sports events.
The week begins with “Under the Stairs” pajama day on Sept. 9. Tuesday, Sept. 10, is Quidditch day. Students wear their favorite sport jersey or Harry Potter merch. Weasley Wednesday, or twin day, is Sept. 11 followed by House Color day on Sept. 12 with seniors wearing red, juniors in green, sophomore in blue and freshmen in yellow. Friday is Rowling Red day.
Also on Wednesday, Sept. 11, is the Thunderball fundraiser volleyball match pitting senior and sophomore boys against boys from junior and freshman classes.
The match begins at 7 p.m. with all proceeds going to the Seven Stars Foundation to help send children of military families to camp.
The Big Bear High School volleyball and tennis teams get into the homecoming act on Friday, Sept. 13, when they host Twentynine Palms in nonleague contests. The tennis team plays at 3:15 p.m.
The JV volleyball match is at 4 p.m. followed by varsity at 5:30 p.m. It’s Red Out day at the volleyball match. All spectators are encouraged to wear red at the game.
The homecoming game opponent on Sept. 14 is San Bernardino. The frosh-soph game is set to begin at 10:45 a.m. at Minder Field followed by varsity at 1:30 p.m.
Homecoming festivities continue at halftime of the varsity game with a homecoming float parade and selection of the homecoming queen.
The homecoming dance is at the high school gym following the game.
Also on tap is a special event for football players, cheerleaders, song leaders and students from the 1970s Big Bear High School years.
A Night with Coach Don Gifford is at the Big Bear Middle School gym immediately following the varsity game.
There will be game films, scrapbooks and pictures to help spur those memories.
For more information or to RSVP, email Jen Gifford at
