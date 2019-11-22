Big Bear High School's POTUS and Friends Club held a food drive to benefit those less fortunate this holiday season.
The donation was delivered to the American Legion in Big Bear Lake for baskets to be filled. The donation this year hit a record 2,780 cans.
