Visit Big Bear, the marketing agency for the Valley, has issued a statement in light of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping around the world.
Visit Big Bear is asking anyone who is not a resident or property owner in Big Bearto postpone immediate visits to Big Bear for the time being. Those providing essential services to residents are not included in the message request.
Like many small mountain communities, Big Bear's healthcare system would be taxed with a widespread outbreak of COVID-19.
In close proximity to several major urban population centers, we know that Big Bear will
seem like an attractive place to practice social distancing in the outdoors. We also fully
understand the inclination to seek escape in the outdoors during difficult times, but the reality is that doing so right now risks the lives of our residents and puts undue strain on our critical services.
Additionally, services and activities are currently extremely limited. Big Bear Mountain Resort (Bear Mountain and Snow Summit), Big Bear Snow Play and restaurants (excluding takeout services), bars and other public spaces are temporarily closed due to county-mandated health orders. Public gatherings have also been prohibited by the local, county and state government.
Like many communities whose lifeblood is travel and tourism this is a hard message for us to send and runs counter to the very reason our organization exists: to welcome visitors to Big Bear Lake.
We know how many of you cherish Big Bear Lake and the natural areas that surround it, but we ask you to respect our community and this request to stay home for now.
Keep in mind the people of Big Bear Lake and the natural areas that surround it —a short drive away—will be welcoming you back with open (perhaps appropriately distanced) arms. If we all work together to do the right thing during this public health crisis today then tomorrow will come faster.
For additional information from local health organizations, visit the Big Bear Lake COVID-19 resources page on BigBear.com.
We appreciate your understanding as we navigate this challenging time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.