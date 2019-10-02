Brandie Zapotosky didn’t show any signs of nervousness when she stood before a room full of people Sept. 29 in Big Bear Lake. More than 50 people gathered at the Community Church Big Bear’s Historic Chapel for the annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes hosted by DOVES.
Zapotosky was there to talk about her personal experience as a domestic abuse survivor. She spoke with sincerity as she talked about the 14-year relationship that isolated her from others beginning as a 15-year-old at Big Bear High School. She moved out of the house and in with her boyfriend. He didn’t allow her to have friends. He told her to drop out of school and take independent study.
“There’s so many more ways abuse affects us than physical abuse,” Zapotosky said. “It took me 14 years to get out of the relationship. I’ve been living a healthy life for five years. It takes a long time to recognize the abuse, and then a long time to get out of the situation.”
DOVES director Helen Adams explained that domestic abuse comes in many forms and is not limited to abuse from men against women. Men, teens and children can also be victims of abuse, she said.
“There is somebody in this room right now who will be or has been abused, and there is probably somebody in this room that may become an abuser,” Adams said. She encouraged those who are abused and those who find themselves abusing others, to seek assistance from DOVES and other groups.
