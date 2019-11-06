Rick Herrick is a name well known to most of Big Bear. He’s served as the mayor of Big Bear Lake, and on the boards of several other Valley agencies. He is the man behind the microphone at KBHR 93.3 FM and 102.5 FM. And now, Herrick is tossing his hat in another political arena. He is running for the California State Assembly 33rd District seat.
Herrick formally announced his candidacy at the end of October. The primary election takes place in March 2020 with the top two candidates moving on to the general election in November. Herrick is running for the seat occupied by Jay Obernolte, who is running for Congress. Obernolte is also from Big Bear Lake, and the two men served on the Big Bear Lake City Council together.
For the full story, CLICK HERE
