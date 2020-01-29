Recent news stories across California caused concern and confusion over water use regulations. In 2018 the State passed a law to create new standards that will take effect in 2023. Those standards will set an annual total water use objective for each California water agency, including the Big Bear Lake Department of Water.
According to a press release from the Big Bear Lake DWP, the water use objective, a total amount of water used annually, will be set for the entire service area. The standard is based on efficient indoor residential water use; outdoor water use; commercial, industrial and institutional irrigation, and water loss.
No individuals will be fined related to this standard, though they can still be fined for non-compliance of other local and state regulations. If the DWP were to exceed the total water use objective, then the State Water Board could fine the DWP up to $10,000
per day.
There is no law against showering and doing laundry on the same day. The law does not require individual households to meet any specific targets. The indoor residential water use standard, which starts at 55 gallons per person per day, is just one component of the calculation, used as an average.
Likely due to the unique characteristics as a four-season mountain resort community the DWP service area average residential water use is already below the 55 gallon per person per day threshold, including outdoor
water use.
For more information the DWP encourages customers to read the FAQ issued by the State Water Resources Control Board at https://bit.ly/2R3Nal4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.