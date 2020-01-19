Three people who fell through the ice near Stanfield Cutoff in Big Bear Lake Jan. 18 were successfully pulled from the cold water but not before a full contingent of emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene.
The rescue was called in around 2:33 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. Responding units included the Big Bear Fire Department, Big Bear Sheriff's Station and Big Bear paid call firefighters. Ambulances were also called to the scene.
Sheriff's deputies issued a citation, which could add about $500 to the cost of the trio's misadventure. There are signs posted around the lake and at the Big Bear Dam warning about the thin ice. It is against the law to walk on the ice in Big Bear Lake. The Big Bear Municipal Water District ordinance 43 Sec 2-2.-104(A) and San Bernardino County Code 52.0502 prohibit people from walking on the ice.
Big Bear Lake may freeze in winter, but the layer of ice rarely gets thick enough to hold significant weight. Falling into the ice is not only against the law, it is dangerous and could result in serious injury or even death.
There were at least four calls to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department regarding people walking on the ice from 1:24 to 4:44 p.m. on Jan. 18. The second call was the one involving the rescue.
