Rick Herrick had the unusual distinction of being the first reported and confirmed case of COVID-19 in Big Bear. The mayor of Big Bear Lake is 99 percent in terms of his recovery.
Herrick says he is just a little tired, but he is symptom free. In fact, he has applied through the Red Cross to be a plasma donor as someone who has recovered from COVID-19. After spending time off the hill to aid in the recovery, Herrick has returned to Big Bear and is back to work. He also owns KBHR radio.
Thinking back to when he first began to feel ill, Herrick says it’s virtually impossible to identify every person he may have come in contact with, from larger settings to smaller groups. Once he was diagnosed, San Bernardino County’s public health department began the inquiry, and contact tracing is the first question, Herrick says.
It was March 14 when Herrick says he told his wife he was heading home from the office early. He was tired, he says, and was aware of the process that if you don’t feel well to stay home. He also had a headache, but that was about it.
A week later, Herrick began feeling pressure in his chest. He didn’t have difficulty breathing per se, Herrick says. It was more labored breathing. His oldest daughter is a doctor and had him watching his oxygen levels as well as his fever. Herrick says the fever went from negligible to
having chills.
When his oxygen levels dropped, although not to the danger zone, Herrick went to Bear Valley Community Hospital to be tested. His results were quickly returned, with him getting a call the next day from the county health department, he says. They provided him with the warning signs, and his daughter kept urging him to get off the mountain to lower elevation. That Sunday his oxygen levels dropped significantly and he turned a gray color, Herrick says. By Monday it was time to leave.
While he won’t say it was immediate, once he got off the mountain, Herrick says his breathing was less labored and his color returned. He was admitted overnight at a hospital in San Diego where his daughter is on staff. He was released the next day to ride it out.
“The next three days were not pleasant,” Herrick says.
Herrick did develop viral pneumonia, but never had to be on a ventilator. He says he is thankful that his wife never developed any symptoms. He says it’s possible, although still unknown, she has antibodies.
Everyone needs to take the coronavirus serious, Herrick says. It has different phases. Anyone with difficulty breathing needs to know they are a day away from being in serious trouble, he says.
As the mayor of Big Bear Lake, Herrick says he is also grateful there have not been many cases confirmed in Big Bear, but realizes that after the testing done here on April 17 those numbers may go up. For now, working with his colleagues, Herrick is beginning to look at the ideas for what comes next when we are able to reopen and move forward.
Those ideas and plans will be based on guidance by the state and county and good data, Herrick says.
