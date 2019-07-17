Allegations of unlicensed commercial activity on Big Bear Lake tops the agenda at the Big Bear Municipal Water District board meeting Thursday,
July 18. And it involves one of their own.
According to the MWD staff report, a complaint was filed by a marina owner against board member Larry Cooke for allegedly violating district policy. Cooke, who owns Big Bear Dock & Marine, did not renew his district permit to conduct work on the lake. Cooke’s permit expired in April and wasn’t renewed, according to MWD general manager Mike Stephenson.
“We had some complaints about commercial activity happening on the lake from an (unlicensed) commercial vendor,” Stephenson said. “Everyone who works on the lake needs the permit. The whole purpose of the license is insurance.
