Big Bear Lake Mayor Randy Putz was almost giddy during the City Council meeting Nov. 25. He said he was very excited about the agenda item that called for approval of a contract for a new city manager, specifically the person accepting the contract.
Frank Rush was selected and accepted the position of Big Bear Lake City manager and will begin his duties on Feb. 3, 2020.
Jeff Mathieu announced his retirement earlier this year, and the city began an intensive search for his replacement. Seventy-three applications were received to fill the position, Putz said. The field was narrowed to six highly-qualified candidates then to the final three.
Putz and the other council members all said Rush rose to the top of the field right away and they are pleased to have him join the city of Big Bear Lake to replace Mathieu. The council approved the contract unanimously.
Rush has more than 25 years of local government experience and is currently the city manager for South Lake Tahoe. He has been in that position for less than a year, joining the Northern California city on Dec. 5, 2018. Prior to South Lake Tahoe, Rush served as the town manager for Emerald Isle in North Carolina. Putz said that while Emerald Isle is a costal community, it is similar to Big Bear Lake in many ways.
