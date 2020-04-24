When San Bernardino County announced April 23 that county lakes would be able to open with some restrictions on Saturday, April 25, many interpreted that to mean Big Bear Lake waters are open for business.
That is not the case, at least not until May 1.
Big Bear Municipal Water District General Manager Mike Stephenson said the district already had to remove boaters from the lake Friday, April 24. “They are coming out because the county says the lake is open,” Stephenson said. “We’re not a county lake.”
The Big Bear Lake Patrol will expand to full patrol this weekend to keep boaters off the lake until May 1, the date the MWD plans to move forward with a soft opening of the lake to boaters on a limited basis.
Stephenson expects the board to call a special meeting next week prior to opening day to clearly define what will be available on the lake. Big Bear’s marinas are also working on individual plans to meet the county and state restrictions on operation, Stephenson said.
“The marinas will do what they see fit by the county’s rules,” Stephenson said. Each marina has different operations, so the MWD is leaving them to follow the rules, Stephenson said. The marinas will be required to obey the surface rules established by the MWD for the soft opening.
San Bernardino County officials says the health order allowing for passive recreation in the county comes with specific restrictions. It is up to individual cities and private recreation facilities within the county to choose wheather to open, but the restrictions must still be followed. Failure to comply could result in the order being rescinded and the tighter restrictions being put back in place.
When Big Bear Lake opens for boating season, restrooms will remain closed. There will be no SS Reliefs on the lake, nor restrooms available at the East Boat Launch, Stephenson said. Parking will be limited to a maximum of 25 vehicles, with parking spaces blocked off to maintain social distancing.
The MWD will limit the number of people on each boat launched at the East Ramp to four people, who must be members of the same household. Face coverings will be required. Those not wearing face coverings won’t be allowed on the lake, Stephenson said. Fishing and boating fees still apply.
Activities not allowed under the county’s order for passive recreation include parties, barbecues, swimming or contact sports. Group leisure activities are limited to those where the participants are from the same household. Amenities that remain closed or unavailable to the public include rentals, camping areas, swimming facilities, splash parks, restrooms, pavilions, shelters, picnic areas, playgrounds, meeting rooms and athletic fields.
The first phase to open Big Bear Lake is to allow banded boats to utilize the lake, he said. Banded boats have passed quagga mussel inspections. Further clarification of the regulations will be reviewed and approved during the special board meeting.
The county’s ordinance allowing boating includes the ability of each jurisdiction to enforce social distancing by closing parking lots, closing the location or any “reasonable steps to reduce public use.”
Lake Gregory Regional Park in Crestline is a county lake. The county website said fishing is allowed at Lake Gregory along with the use of its trails and dog park. Group leisure activities will be allowed but limited to household groups. All other activities, including boat rentals and swimming as well as restrooms, remain closed at the park.
Stephenson plans to watch what the county’s various lakes do to enforce the restrictions as they open for business this weekend. Challenges they encounter may help the MWD prior to calling a special meeting before the May 1 opening date. “We’ll see what kind of things happen that we may not have thought about,” he said.
