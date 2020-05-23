San Bernardino County was granted a variance to the state stay-at-home order late Saturday, which allows most businesses in the Valley to operate officially in compliance with the Governor's Resilience Roadmap.
The variance granted to the county includes the city of Big Bear Lake.
All businesses included in Stage 2 may now operate. This means that all restaurants in Big Bear may offer dine-in service and retail stores can be open for indoor shopping but must follow the guidance for dine-in restaurants and shopping issued by the California Department of Public Health.
Under the Governor's Resilience Roadmap, traditional lodging facilities, the movie theater, bowling alley, the Convention Center, bars, music venues, church services, barber shops, hair and nail salons cannot open until Stage 3 and 4. City officials are hopeful the governor will allow counties that have secured a variance to move quicker into Stage 3 and 4 soon, according to Frank Rush, city manager.
 
All businesses in the city are urged to use appropriate measures to promote the health and safety of employees, patrons and residents.
In his daily newsletter, Rush said those businesses not authorized to open should take responsibility for their own actions and consider the risks to operating outside the California Public Health Order. Risks include loss of state licenses. 
As communicated previously, the city no longer intends to take enforcement action with regard to the governor's orders.  

