When the Big Bear Municipal Water District measured the lake level on April 13, the hope was that the previous week’s storms would be a boon for Big Bear Lake.
It wasn’t bad, but not as big of a boon as expected, according to MWD General Manager Mike Stephenson. The lake rose about 5 inches from the April 7 reading. The April 13 reading shows Big Bear Lake level at 62 feet, 2 inches, or 10 feet, 1 inch from full. That’s six inches lower than the April 15, 2019, reading of 9 feet, 7 inches from full.
Will the lake see more run-off from the storm?
“There is some still out there,” Stephenson said. “I think it’s probably going to be between 3 and 6 inches.”
Grout Creek was flowing during the weekend. Baker Pond looks like it gained some water around the central island. And the south ridge, including the resorts and trails, are still covered in snow. How much will end up in the lake is unknown at this time.
The good news is the flowing water flowing is clear.
“We didn’t have any gulley washers (last week),” Stephenson said. “It was steady. The water is pristine, high quality. The (water) shed got a good flushing last year.”
Stephenson said the lake is close to the level it was last year, which was enough for a solid summer season of fishing and boating.
“Fishing is off the charts right now,” Stephenson said. “Which is pretty amazing since we haven’t done any (fish) plants.”
Fishing from the shore is allowed. Lake Patrol is on the water to make sure anglers maintain social distancing.
Opening day for boating on Big Bear Lake was delayed until at least May 1 because of the COVID-19 emergency, a decision made in early April. The MWD board of directors meets Thursday, April 16, to discuss whether to keep the opening date at May 1, open earlier or later.
To attend the MWD board meeting telephonically, call 408-418-9388 at
1 p.m. April 16. The access code is
626-781-279 and pass code is 0000. If the phone number is busy due to high call volume, dial 213-306-3065.
Members of the public who wish to comment on matters listed on the agenda may participate by emailing comments to bbmwd@bbmwd.net by noon the day of the scheduled meeting to be included in the written record.
Email public comments during the meeting to blamson@bbmwd.net.
