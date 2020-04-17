A line of vehicles was in place on Fox Farm Road by 9:30 a.m. April 17. They were in line for COVID-19 testing.
Big Bear Lake was the site of a drive-thru testing site administered by San Bernardino County Department of Public Health. Appointments were made on April 16, and as supplies last, those without an appointment can drive up for tests.
According to Corwin Porter of San Bernardino County Public Health, 150 appointments were scheduled. There are 400 test kits available. From noon to 2 p.m. today, those without an appointment with at least one of the symptoms for COVID-19 can drive up to be considered for testing. The symptoms are cough, fever and shortness of breath.
The results are expected to be available within 48 hours, Porter said. Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake city manager, said he expects the results by Tuesday, April 21.
