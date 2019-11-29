Snow, snow and more snow is preventing a Big Bear Thanksgiving weekend tradition. Santa's Grand Entrance and Tree Lighting ceremony in Big Bear Lake has been canceled for 2019.
There is too much snow in the Village of Big Bear Lake from the Thanksgiving day storm. Clearing the snow is slow going and safety is a concern, according to officials.
At this time, the tree lighting in Big Bear City at the Fire Station is still on for Saturday, Nov. 30. Santa is due to arrive around 5:30 p.m. just as the tree lights are turned on. Guests are invited to bring a plate of cookies to share and enjoy hometown carols, music and games while waiting for the tree lighting and Santa's arrival.
We've been told by Santa himself he plans to have breakfast at the Barnstorm at the Big Bear airport on Saturday at 8 a.m.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in the Village beginning Saturday, Nov. 30, every weekend through Dec. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.