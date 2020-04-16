It’s been a long time since a Big Bear Lake City Council meeting saw 100 people in attendance. But there was just that at a special meeting held April 16 via Zoom. In fact, there were so many people attending, one councilman almost didn’t’ have a seat because he arrived late due to an earlier meeting that ran over.
When the three-plus hour meeting ended, there were still about 70 people still in attendance. City Manager Frank Rush apologized to those who weren’t able to log on via Zoom. Hitting their capacity at 100 attendees, Rush said the city will remedy the situation for the regular April 27 council meeting.
At the special meeting, the City Council made decisions on relief for lodge and vacation home rental owners and the July 4 fireworks, and heard an update on how COVID-19 has impacted Big Bear Lake.
Council members spent a great deal of time discussing a resolution before them to provide some relief for Big Bear Lake’s lodging owners. The resolution provides a conditional waiver for penalties and interest on payments of transient occupancy tax (TOT) and tourism business improvement district (TBID) funds due April 30. The TOT and TBID funds were collected in the first three months of this year.
Lodge owners and vacation home rental owners, including the management companies, will need to file a remittance form along with a notarized form that authorizes the city to execute a lien on the property if the TOT and TBID funds are not paid by June 30. The paperwork must be filed by April 30.
All delayed TOT and TBID payments are due June 30. Those not making the June 30 due date are subject to penalties and interest, and could see the lien on the property executed.
Rush said the plan allows time for lodging facilities to reopen and maybe start seeing cash flow again. It also gives the owners time to apply for and hopefully receive some sort of state or federal relief and loan programs. However, it was announced earlier today that the small business administration programs were no longer accepting applications due to the funds being exhausted. That information was delivered later April 16 by the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce via an email blast.
The council members discussed a number of ideas regarding the proposed resolution. They discussed possible discounts for those who pay on time by April 30, extending the new due date, pushing the payment to the end of the year, not placing a lien on the property, delaying the lien and delaying the recordation of lien documents.
The lien document, as presented in the resolution, would be recorded upon receipt. It is the ultimate course of action to recover funds, and would be used even if in normal times when TOT or TBID payments aren’t made. However, by the owner agreeing to the potential for a lien by April 30, the owner cannot contest that the payment or amount is due, according to Steve Deitsch, city attorney.
The lien turns into a burden, said Bob Pool, president of the Visit Big Bear board and local lodge owner. The TBID funds are transferred to Visit Big Bear and used for marketing purposes. Ken Bascham, owner of Hillcrest Lodge, told the council that the lien cold impact lodge owners attempting to get loans or negotiate with mortgage companies for relief.
When it came time for a motion and vote, the council unanimously passed the resolution as written with a few amendments. Lodging owners and vacation home rental owners will need to file paperwork with the city by April 30 to show the amount due and file the paperwork to execute the lien, if it becomes necessary. The penalties and interest will be waived until June 30 for those who do not pay their TOT and TBID payment on April 30. Those who do not pay on June 30 will incur penalties and interest starting June 30 until paid. The lien can be recorded up to July 31 if necessary.
