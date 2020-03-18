Darien Schaefer thought he was staying in Big Bear. But a week after being told Visit Pensacola chose the local candidate for the CEO position, Schaefer was offered the job.
Schaefer, the CEO of Visit Big Bear, was one of two candidates for the Florida position. Pamela Johnson from Lee County in Florida was the organization’s final candidate, but declined due to family health issues. Schaefer said he accepted the position and considers it a great career move.
Visit Pensacola is a destination resort that covers an entire county with premier beaches, a university and an airport as partners, Schaefer said.
With the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the country, Schaefer said he will leave one organization for another dealing with the outbreak and how to market in a tough situation.
