The Moose is back.
When the Big Bear Moose Lodge was damaged during last February’s storm, the club moved temporarily to the old North Shore Tavern building down the street in Fawnskin. On Friday,
Dec. 13, the Big Bear Moose Lodge hosts a grand reopening as the organization makes the move permanent.
Damage done to the lodge during the storm eight months ago was primarily caused by a giant tree crashing through the roof and making the building unihabitable.
Dave Emig, administrator for the Big Bear Moose Lodge, said they were able to work out a deal with the previous owner for a swap. “This building is more user friendly and we have a lake view on some days,” Emig said with a laugh. “We’ve been putting it back to its original floor plan, put the doors back in and redone the flooring.”
Emig said money is the main reason the organization isn’t moving back into the original lodge. Insurance was offering the lodge $126,000 while contractors estimated the cost to repair and bring the building up to code would exceed $200,000.
“I don’t want the next group to go through what we’ve had to go through,” Emig said about the facility. “The members are happy. We’re very happy with the new location.”
